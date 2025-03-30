Vodacom and Maziv fibre merger would have resulted in permanent anticompetitive effects: Tribunal
The transaction’s anticompetitive effects would be permanent and implications for the public far-reaching, the Competition Tribunal said.
30 March 2025 - 09:49
The Competition Tribunal says it blocked the proposed merger of Vodacom’s fibre assets with those of Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Vumatel as the transaction’s anticompetitive effects would be permanent and implications for the public far-reaching. ..
