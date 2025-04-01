‘Dirty coal exemptions do not give Eskom all it wants’

According to the final decision on the eight plants, Duvha power station in Mpumalanga was awarded an exemption until its decommissioning date of February 21 2034, with George saying its ageing infrastructure makes retrofitting for the standards impractical in the short-term.
Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dion George has granted exemptions from the minimum emission standards (MES) to eight Eskom coal-fired power plants ranging between five and 10 years, but said the utility applied for more.
George announced the decision in Cape Town on Monday on Eskom’s December applications in terms of the National Environmental Management Air Quality Act (Nemaqa).
Amid operational pressure to keep the lights on, Eskom applied for an exemption from the MES for Lethabo, Kendal, Tutuka, Matla, Duvha, Majuba, Matimba and Medupi power stations.
George said the decision was challenging because he needed to balance Eskom’s ability to generate power with achieving a just energy transition and ensuring cleaner air in communities surrounding Eskom’s coal-fired power stations.
“Eskom gave inputs to the group of experts I put together. They asked for exemptions for a longer period. I did not give them what they wanted. They wanted a longer term and I have decided the two that are decommissioning, it made no sense for Eskom to make these changes for power stations that are closing down.”
According to the final decision on the eight plants, Duvha power station in Mpumalanga was awarded an exemption until its decommissioning date of February 21 2034, with George saying its ageing infrastructure makes retrofitting for the standards impractical in the short-term.
However, he said, this is not a “free pass” and Eskom must adhere to strict conditions to mitigate the station’s environmental impact until it is phased out.
Kendall power station in Mpumalanga was granted a five-year exemption until April 1 2030. George said the five-year window reflects prior postponements it was granted and the urgency of aligning with South Africa’s climate commitments.
“During this period, Eskom is required to implement targeted emission reduction measures and accelerate renewable energy integration to offset Kendal’s environmental footprint.”
Lethabo power station in the Free State was also granted a five year exemption until April 1 2030. George said Lethabo was a key supplier of electricity to the industrial heartland and was designed to maintain energy stability while imposing rigorous conditions to address its emissions profile.
“The station’s proximity to populated areas necessitates immediate action on health interventions and air quality transparency, which are non-negotiable components of this exemption.”
Majuba power station in Mpumalanga was also granted a five-year exemption until April 1 2030. While Majuba was of strategic importance to the grid, its emissions remained a concern and Eskom must be allowed time to enhance operational efficiency.
Matimba power station in Limpopo was also granted a five year exemption until April 1 2030. This exemption period ensures energy security while mandating Eskom to implement socioeconomic offsets and emission reduction studies, George said.
Matla was granted an exemption until 2034 in line with Eskom’s long-term plan for the Mpumalanga power plant. This time frame recognises Matla’s critical role in the energy supply chain, particularly its linkage to nearby mining operations, while ensuring mandatory health and air quality measures.
Medupi was granted an exemption for five years until April 1 2030. The exemption mandates a revised cost-benefit analysis for its delayed installation of flue gas desulphurisation technology.
Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga gets a five-year exemption until April 1 2030. Tutuka’s operational challenges and emissions output will require immediate mitigation measures. This time frame provides Eskom to stabilise Tutuka’s contribution to the grid while accelerating renewable energy projects to reduce its coal dependency.
George said the shorter than expected exemption periods were not meant to place Eskom under undue pressure, but he hoped the utility felt some pressure to modernise its operations and lead the charge in South Africa’s just energy transition.
