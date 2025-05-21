BUDGET 3.0 | Fuel levy hikes to buffer Godongwana’s VAT gap
21 May 2025 - 14:24
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's latest budget proposes inflationary increases to petrol and diesel prices to help fill the gap from his rejected VAT hike proposal and ease the main budget deficit, which now stands at 4.5% of GDP...
