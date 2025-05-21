Business

BUDGET 3.0 | Government doubles down on private-sector participation

Finance minister says regulations for public-private partnerships gazetted last year are on track to take effect next month

21 May 2025 - 15:31
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the budget speech during the National Assembly plenary sitting in Cape Town on May 21 2025.
Image: Nic Bothma
Image: Nic Bothma

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana stressed that while economic development spending of R289.8bn has remained in his budget since the February tabling, the private sector had a vital role to play in catalytic investment.

Godongwana tabled a budget on Wednesday for a historic third time in a calendar year. This was due to the last-minute postponement of the first budget in February due to a proposal for a two percentage point rise in VAT and a legal challenge to the budget tabled in March.

Tabling the budget at a joint sitting of parliament in Cape Town , Godongwana said regulations for public-private partnerships (PPP) gazetted last year were on track to take effect next month.

“These will reduce the procedural complexity of undertaking PPPs, increasing the deal flow and allowing government to leverage its limited resources to fast-track infrastructure provision. The National Treasury has developed enabling guidelines and frameworks to support the new regulations,” he said..

“The minister said the unsolicited proposals framework would create clear rules for managing proposals from the private sector. Today, R52.9bn in additional funding has been unlocked through the budget Facility for Infrastructure.

WATCH | Enoch Godongwana delivers budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Wednesday delivering the budget following a postponement last month.
Politics
9 hours ago

“The framework for fiscal commitments and contingent liabilities will strengthen fiscal risk governance. These guidelines and frameworks will be published in the next few weeks.”

He said the private sector participation unit of the department of transport and Transnet was making progress in engaging the market on private sector participation (PSP) projects.

“The PSPs will resolve and improve some of the critical logistic bottlenecks in the rail and port networks. In March, a request for information was issued for the ore, chrome, and manganese lines. In April, a request for qualification was issued for the establishment of an independent rolling stock leasing company.”

Briefing journalists before the tabling of the budget, deputy finance minister David Masondo said 97 operators have applied to get involved in rail infrastructure operations. 

The department of transport has released a request for information in port infrastructure and later this year this should move to requests for proposals through the public-private partnership unit in the department, he added.

READ MORE:

BUDGET 3.0 | Fuel levy hikes to buffer Godongwana’s VAT gap

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's latest budget proposes inflationary increases to petrol and diesel prices to help fill the gap from his rejected ...
Business
9 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Health, learning, community spending scaled back

An inflationary increase to fuel and diesel is proposed in the latest budget overview to partially cover gaps left by the absence of a VAT hike.
Business
9 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Sars gets R4bn to hire army of debt collectors

Tax agency will hire more than 1,000 debt collectors to claw back up to R50bn per year in revenue owed to it
Business
9 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | R20bn to hire 800 doctors

The government has set aside more than R20bn to save thousands of jobs in the public health sector, including hiring 800 more doctors.
Business
9 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | We need to put our fiscal house in order: DG Duncan Pieterse

'Success hinges on willingness to act on all roadblocks that stifle investment'
Business
8 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Tensions with US leave SA vulnerable, Godongwana admits

The rapid intensification of trade tensions and elevated policy uncertainty are weighing on the global growth outlook.
Business
8 hours ago
