BUDGET 3.0 | We need to put our fiscal house in order: DG Duncan Pieterse

'Success hinges on willingness to act on all roadblocks that stifle investment'

21 May 2025 - 15:31
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2025 budget speech during the National Assembly plenary sitting in Cape Town on May 21.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma

Despite an underperforming economy and having this year's budget challenged twice from within the same cabinet in which he serves, finance minister Enoch Godongwana still has his real GDP growth projection on the upside for the medium-term.

In his budget overview, he estimates South Africa’s real GDP growth to be 1.4% in 2025, 1.6% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027. This despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently slashing South Africa’s GDP growth outlook to 1%.

It must be noted, as Godongwana told parliament in March, that the National Treasury’s domestic GDP growth figures have consistently outperformed external estimations .

In the foreword to the latest budget overview, Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse said the budget was being tabled in a difficult international environment, characterised by trade volatility and policy uncertainty.

“As global growth has faltered, South Africa’s economic outlook has also weakened, with GDP expected to grow by only 1.4% in 2025. Global risk and economic weakness reinforce the need for us to put our fiscal house in order.”

Pieterse said South Africa’s fiscal strategy remained on course so the government could “spend less on debt-service costs and more on critical public services”. The government still planned to stabilise debt in 2025/26 at 77.4% of GDP and Pieterse said signs of progress were already emerging.

“For the first time since the 2000s, government is consistently running a primary surplus, where revenue exceeds non-interest expenditure. In time, this growing surplus will reduce rising debt-service costs.

WATCH | Enoch Godongwana delivers budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Wednesday delivering the budget following a postponement last month.
9 hours ago

“These costs will consume 22c of every rand collected in revenue in 2025/26 — money that could be better spent to build fiscal shock absorbers and fund health, education and security. Structural reforms are laying the foundation for future prosperity.”

He said transformative changes would make it easier for the state and private sector to invest in the critical infrastructure needed to build the economy and create much-needed jobs.

“Yet success hinges largely on a willingness to act on all roadblocks that stifle investment. This budget projects consolidated spending growth averaging 5.4% annually, from R2.4- trillion in 2024/25 to R2.81-trillion in 2027/28.”

The director-general said revisions to the March 2025 budget review projections reduce anticipated revenue and spending, but departments largely retain their baselines and critical service delivery areas are protected.

“Major reforms to state spending and the budget process are also under consideration. Public spending is inefficient. Previous spending reviews have identified tens of billions of rand in potential savings from poorly performing programmes that can be redirected in future budgets.”

Pieterse concluded by saying concurrent reforms were being prepared to strengthen the budget process as the foundation of sustainable public finances and to expand public participation. 

BUDGET 3.0 | Government doubles down on private-sector participation

Finance minister says regulations for public-private partnerships gazetted last year are on track to take effect next month.
8 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Fuel levy hikes to buffer Godongwana’s VAT gap

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's latest budget proposes inflationary increases to petrol and diesel prices to help fill the gap from his rejected ...
9 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Health, learning, community spending scaled back

An inflationary increase to fuel and diesel is proposed in the latest budget overview to partially cover gaps left by the absence of a VAT hike.
9 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Sars gets R4bn to hire army of debt collectors

Tax agency will hire more than 1,000 debt collectors to claw back up to R50bn per year in revenue owed to it
9 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | R20bn to hire 800 doctors

The government has set aside more than R20bn to save thousands of jobs in the public health sector, including hiring 800 more doctors.
9 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Tensions with US leave SA vulnerable, Godongwana admits

The rapid intensification of trade tensions and elevated policy uncertainty are weighing on the global growth outlook.
8 hours ago
