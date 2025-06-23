Takealot grows revenue but remains in the red

The Takealot group, which includes ecommerce businesses Takealot.com and Mr D, reported a 20% rise in full-year revenue to $823m (R14.8bn) lifted by subscription services and demand in grocery deliveries at Mr D.
The company's loss for the year to March marginally reduced to $13m (R235m) from $14m (R253m).
Naspers, which owns Takealot group, attributed the loss to increased marketing and infrastructure investments aimed at preparing for competitive pressures from new international entrants.
“The group remains on track to achieve profitability” in the 2026 financial year, the company said.
Naspers said Takealot achieved significant growth in the second half of its 2025 financial year, driven by enhanced customer offerings and the TakealotMore subscription service.
“Customer loyalty through TakealotMore continues to grow, driving increased shopping frequency and order growth.”
Takealot.com posted 19% increase in revenue growth to $706m (R12.7bn) with gross merchandise value (GMV) rising 13% and orders increasing by 15%, underpinned by expansion in emerging product categories. Takealot.com has 15,000 active sellers on the platform.
Revenue from Mr D rose 11% to $117m (R2.1bn), with improved adjusted earnings before interest and tax (aEBIT) of $4m (R74.2m), up from $3m (R54.1m) in the 2024 financial year.
“The takealot.com and Mr D platforms continue to excel, cementing their leadership in SA’s ecommerce market through innovation and customer focus,” Naspers said.
Revenue from Media24 declined 19% to $141m (R2.5bn) and aEBIT dropped to a loss of $15m (R271m) from a profit of $1m (R18m) in 2024. Naspers said trading results were eroded by the financial impact of the redesign and an investment in foundation phase schoolbook submissions to the department of basic education.
Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, SA CEO and executive director Naspers, said the South African businesses “have delivered strong results while making everyday life simpler, more connected, and more accessible. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in building digital platforms that meet local needs, support small businesses and create new digital career pathways. This is evident in the continued growth of the Takealot Group, which has grown GMV 26-fold over the past nine years to become SA’s leading ecommerce platform”.
Business Times
Takealot grows revenue but remains in the red
Company’s loss for the year to March marginally reduced to $13m
Image: ALON SKUY
