Business

Absa’s SA operations to drive group earnings growth in first half

Group maintains full-year earnings guidance issued in March despite global uncertainty

27 June 2025 - 13:25 By Jacqueline Mackenzie

Absa is maintaining the full-year earnings guidance it issued in March, despite an uncertain global economic environment...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Collins Letsoalo loses court battle against RAF over suspension Business
  2. Absa’s SA operations to drive group earnings growth in first half Business
  3. Takealot grows revenue but remains in the red Business
  4. Absa defends its recruitment policy after conflict of interest concerns, ... Business
  5. BUDGET 2025 | Government workers to get 5.5% pay rise Business

Latest Videos

North Korea finishes building landmark tourist zone: state media | REUTERS
'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...