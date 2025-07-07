Business

Climate change shifts insurance landscape

The local insurance industry has experienced losses after the social unrest in 2021 and floods in KZN

07 July 2025 - 04:30
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

South African insurers are finding ways to 'future-proof' themselves as climate change alters the landscape of the industry, according to Rudolf Britz, chief actuary at Momentum Insure...

