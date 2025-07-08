Moody’s flags Standard Bank’s high exposure to government debt
Bank’s R272bn exposure to domestic sovereign debt makes its credit profile interlinked with that of the state, ratings agency says
08 July 2025 - 11:55
Standard Bank South Africa’s (SBSA) exposure to government debt amounts to about 13% of the lender’s R2-trillion assets in its biggest market, with Moody’s saying the group’s high exposure to domestic sovereign debt makes the company’s credit profile interlinked with that of the state...
