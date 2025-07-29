Business

New shops help Boxer grow turnover

Turnover for the 17-week period to June 29 increased by 12.1% and 3.9%

29 July 2025 - 12:54 By Jacqueline Mackenzie

Value grocery retailer Boxer has reported higher turnover and believes it remains on track to deliver its previously guided low-teens turnover growth objective for the 2026 financial year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA borrows R10bn from Germany to advance just energy transition Business
  2. New shops help Boxer grow turnover Business
  3. BUDGET 3.0 | Sars gets R4bn to hire army of debt collectors Business
  4. BUDGET 3.0 | R20bn to hire 800 doctors Business
  5. Capitec’s growth dwarfs rivals as it closes in on FirstRand Business

Latest Videos

Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court
Zambia Seeks IMF Programme Extension