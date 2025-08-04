"I am committed to remaining focused on transformation and ethical practice and embedding critical thinking into the business. This will ensure that in addition to continuing the strong focus on instilling trust in the brand, we continue to expand the firm’s role in social and economic development," she said.
KPMG SA names Joelene Pierce as new CEO
Image: Supplied
KPMG SA announced on Monday morning that Joelene Pierce will take over as CEO of the auditing firm in South Africa from March next year.
KPMG announced Pierce will take when current CEO Ignatius Sehoole goes into retirement in March 2026.
Pierce's appointment follows a vote by partners at KPMG. She serves as the head of financial services in South Africa and is a member of the KPMG SA Policy Board.
She said she was "extremely grateful and honoured" to take on the new role and build on the strong foundations created during Sehoole's tenure.
"I am committed to remaining focused on transformation and ethical practice and embedding critical thinking into the business. This will ensure that in addition to continuing the strong focus on instilling trust in the brand, we continue to expand the firm’s role in social and economic development," she said.
She will would prioritise building on KPMG's strong client base across different sectors, along with continued development for the firm's people and culture.
Sehoole said it was an honour for him to hand over the reins to "a highly skilled, responsible leader whose career has been underpinned by driving the core principles" of the firm.
“It is not only the technical skills and know-how that sets CEOs apart. It is the ability to truly connect with stakeholders and to ensure everyone, internally and externally, remains committed to the firm’s key values and principles,” he said.
"Her appointment ensures a sound focus on innovative and next-generation thinking will be prioritised alongside the key focus areas of ethical governance, integrity and holding the firm accountable to maintain public trust. This is essential to build the firm of the future for our clients and our people.”
Pierce has been with KPMG for 26 years, undertaking a partner role for 19 years. She has expertise in financial services, including retail banking, corporate treasuries, securities trading and asset based securitisation structures.
Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu, chair of KPMG SA, wished Sehoole the best in his future endeavours and thanked him for the "unwavering commitment to the KPMG brand over the past six years".
"His contribution has been exceptional and he has led the business with the highest level of ethics, transparency and diligence, with a solid commitment to transformation and market excellence,” he said.
