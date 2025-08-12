Business

Revised trade offer is on its way to US, says trade minister Parks Tau

12 August 2025 - 12:30
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau says the new offer substantively responds to the issues the US has raised in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau says the cabinet approved a revised offer at last week’s meeting which will be tendered to the office of US trade representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters in Pretoria on Tuesday, Tau said the cabinet has endorsed an economic response package and revised offer that will be sent to the US trade representative's office with the hope of resolving the trade impasse.

“Cabinet has approved South Africa submits a revised offer as a basis for negotiations with the US. The new offer builds on the offer submitted in May 2025. The new offer substantively responds to the issues the US has raised in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report,” he said.

US President Donald Trump announced 30% "reciprocal" tariffs on South Africa in April, but later suspended them for 90 days.

A deadline was set for the beginning of August to arrive at a trade agreement framework, but the tariffs came into effect last Thursday.

Tau said South Africa has addressed:

  • sanitary, phytosanitary and bio-security protocols affecting poultry, where SA granted access under a conditional self-ban and self-lifting system;
  • blueberries, where market access is granted for states free of fruit fly; and
  • pork, where access is granted subject to bio-security requirements.

“The US-Africa trade desk has informed us it will ship containers of poultry and pork to South Africa in two weeks, which is testimony the issues have been resolved.”

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said South Africa is a very small exporter to the US on a global scale, with many other exporters lining up for access to its consumers, which complicates negotiations alongside other policy concerns from the White House.

“It is difficult negotiating when the issues that you’re negotiating are not necessarily about trade and tariffs. That complicates things, and I think that’s why we’ve had this particular situation,” he said.

Steenhuisen said while he was of the view the US consumer market could not be discounted or easily replaced, engagements are under way to diversify access to agricultural goods to markets such as:

  • citrus in the EU;
  • maize in Japan;
  • stone fruit in China; and
  • wine in African markets.

 

SA coalition party says US trade deal may hinge on race policies

The second biggest party in South Africa's ruling coalition thinks the 30% tariff US President Donald Trump imposed on its exports to the US will ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Brics must walk the talk on trade to counter US tariffs: Wandile Sihlobo

Brics+ must move beyond rhetoric and build a concrete and mutually beneficial trade alliance if it's to become an alternative to the US export ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Replacing US export market is a daunting challenge

Import tariffs set by the administration of US President Donald Trump on almost every country in the world have kicked in, making products from ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

JAMIE MCGEEVER | Could Trump tariffs become Bric-building blocks?

US President Donald Trump has the Brics group of nations directly in his trade war crosshairs, slapping super-high tariffs on imports from Brazil and ...
Ideas
3 days ago

SA companies scramble for solutions as US punitive tariffs bite

Orders amounting to R750m are in limbo for a South African assembly solutions firm for the automotive manufacturing sector as crippling tariffs kick ...
News
4 days ago
