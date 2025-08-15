Business

Standard Bank CEO to retire by end-2027, strong half-year result boosts shares

15 August 2025 - 06:20 By Colleen Goko and Sfundo Parakozov
Standard Bank.CEO Sim Tshabalala will retire by the end of 2027.
Image: Masi Losi

The Standard Bank Group said CEO Sim Tshabalala would retire by the end of 2027 as it reported higher half-year earnings that sent shares to an all-time high on Thursday.

Tshabalala, one of corporate South Africa's best-known figures, will not be subject to a recent bank decision to raise the retirement age for its executives to 63 years from 60 after a review.

Tshabalala and CFO Arno Daehnke are expected to retire towards the end of 2027, Standard Bank, Africa's largest by assets, said.

The bank reported headline earnings of R23.8bn for the first half of 2025, up 8% from R22bn a year before, while its return-on-equity improved to 19.1% from 18.5%.

Shares jumped more than 5% in early trade to hit an all-time high before paring back gains to about 3% by 12.30 GMT.

The bank's financial results were “solid” and the time frame for Tshabalala's departure gave “a lot of time for transition”, said Shaun Murison, senior analyst at wealth manager and securities broker Rand Swiss.

Murison said South African banks were offering a high yield and relative value in the local market.

The JSE's All-share Index has repeatedly hit record highs this year, bolstered by factors such as rising global gold prices and a view held by some investors that the South African economy is in better shape than official data suggested.

Tshabalala has served as CEO of Africa's biggest bank by assets since 2013, while Daehnke has been CFO since 2016.

