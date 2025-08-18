Business

Coal producer Thungela takes a knock from lower prices

18 August 2025 - 10:55
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thungela Coal CEO July Ndlovu. File image
Thungela Coal CEO July Ndlovu. File image
Image: Masi Losi

South Africa's biggest coal producer Thungela Resources reported lower profits for the six months ended June 2025 as coal prices fell to levels last seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thungela reported a net profit of R248m in the six months ended June 2025 from R1.18bn a year earlier as average coal prices fell by 11% and 10% in South Africa and Australia also declined by 11% and 10% respectively.

The group said its revenue fell by 12% year-on-year to R14.8bn and it realised an adjusted earnings before interest, taxation depreciation and amortisation of R691m.

“The global operating environment was characterised by increasing geopolitical uncertainties and tariff escalation disrupting global supply chains. These uncertainties resulted in weak demand in key coal demand regions resulting in softer prices, last seen during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said CEO July Ndlovu.

Despite the weaker financial performance, the group said its South Africa, export saleable production for the half year was 8Mt, including 6.4Mt from its local operations, as productivity was bumped up at the Zibulo and Mafube operations, while high rainfall hit production at the Khwezela mine.

Thungela said geology challenges affected Ensham in Australia which recorded 1.6Mt in export saleable production compared with 1.9Mt a year ago. “We have more or less navigated through those and expect improvements in the second half of the year,” said Ndlovu.

The South African coal industry continues to benefit from the improved rail performance. “In the first half of the year, Transnet Freight Rail achieved an annualised run rate of 54.3Mt, compared with 51.9Mt for 2024. The improved rail performance stems from industry collaborative initiatives and further optimisation projects, such as the signalling project, which are expected to improve rail performance.”

Ndlovu said Thungela returned R421m to shareholders, comprising an interim ordinary cash dividend of R2 a share and a share buyback of up to R140m, subject to favourable market conditions. “This represents a return of 87% of adjusted operating free cash flow for the first half of 2025, significantly higher than the 30% minimum per the dividend policy, underscoring our commitment to shareholder returns through the cycle.”

MORE:

Thungela flags profit plunge on weak thermal coal prices

Thungela Resources expects its half-year profit to fall by as much as 85%, mainly due to lower thermal coal prices as global economic uncertainty ...
News
1 week ago

Coal, leadership and the crossroads of change

An unmanaged decline in coal risks triggering economic and social dislocation on a massive scale, writes July Ndlovu.
Business Times
1 month ago

Increased coal exports, new colliery make Mantashe a merry old soul

Despite a global push toward renewable energy, on which South Africa is well-placed to capitalise, coal seems to be making a comeback in South Africa.
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

TFR's improvement drives Thungela exports

Thungela said its saleable production for 2024 had exceeded guidance of between 11.5-million and 12.5-million tonnes.
News
5 months ago

Richards Bay exports up 10% in 2024 amid rail improvement

Coal exports from Richards Bay Coal Terminal rose 10% to 52.08-million tonnes in 2024, the highest in three years, amid signs of improving freight ...
News
6 months ago

Richards Bay Coal Terminal turned the corner in 2024

Richards Bay Coal Terminal, one of the world's biggest coal-exporting hubs, has “turned the corner”, it said on Friday after reporting better rail ...
Business Times
6 months ago

Better-than-expected recovery for Thungela in second half of 2024

South Africa’s biggest export coal producer Thungela Resources is bullish about 2024, saying this week it will beat its full-year saleable production ...
Business Times
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Coal producer Thungela takes a knock from lower prices Business
  2. Standard Bank CEO to retire by end-2027, strong half-year result boosts shares Business
  3. Ramaphosa urges investors to make capital available for water projects Business
  4. KPMG SA names Joelene Pierce as new CEO Business
  5. SA farmers increasingly anxious about climate risks Business

Latest Videos

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu's family back in court
Robo-athletes compete for glory at World Humanoid Game | REUTERS