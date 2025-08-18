Business

MTN shakes up board with Ferdi Moolman to take CEO role at SA unit

After a strategic review, MTN named Moolman as successor to Charles Molapisi

18 August 2025 - 12:55 By Jacqueline Mackenzie

MTN Group has announced major changes to its top executives’ roles after evaluating its Ambition 2025 strategy and its execution...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Coal producer Thungela takes a knock from lower prices Business
  2. MTN shakes up board with Ferdi Moolman to take CEO role at SA unit Business
  3. Tau sweetens the deal to save SA sugar industry jobs Business
  4. Standard Bank CEO to retire by end-2027, strong half-year result boosts shares Business
  5. Ramaphosa urges investors to make capital available for water projects Business

Latest Videos

Palestinians flee IDF attacks on Gaza City as Israelis protest against ...
What European leaders bring to the table in Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy | DW ...