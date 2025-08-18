Tau sweetens the deal to save SA sugar industry jobs
Leeway for industrywide collaboration on sugar pricing and procurement boosts local sourcing ambitions
18 August 2025 - 13:08
Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau has followed through on his commitment to aid South Africa's embattled sugar industry, which has bled about 65,000 jobs over the past five years, by giving the sector leeway to collaborate on price increase percentages for sugar products...
