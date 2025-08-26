Business

Rooibos producers look to bag alternative markets as US tariffs hit

The industry is upbeat about its diversification strategy, but entering and expanding into new markets takes time and investment

26 August 2025 - 04:30
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

As South African exporters scramble to find a solution to the unilateral 30% tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on South African goods, rooibos producers will leverage their larger export markets, including Japan and the EU, to soften the blow...

