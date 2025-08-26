Rooibos producers look to bag alternative markets as US tariffs hit
The industry is upbeat about its diversification strategy, but entering and expanding into new markets takes time and investment
26 August 2025 - 04:30
As South African exporters scramble to find a solution to the unilateral 30% tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on South African goods, rooibos producers will leverage their larger export markets, including Japan and the EU, to soften the blow...
