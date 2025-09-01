Absa’s new boss raids Standard Bank for top talent
Zaid Moola appointed as CEO of corporate and investment banking and Musa Motloung as group strategic risk officer
02 September 2025 - 11:14
New Absa boss Kenny Fihla has tapped his former employer Standard Bank for top talent to fill key roles in his management team as he prepares to take the group’s new growth strategy to market in the next few months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.