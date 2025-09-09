“The trade industry increased by 1.7%, contributing 0.2 of a percentage point. The mining industry increased by 3.7%, contributing 0.2 of a percentage point. The transport industry was the largest negative contributor, decreasing by 0.8% and contributing -0.1 of a percentage point.”
Stats SA data shows modest 0.8% GDP growth
Eight industries recorded positive growth between first and second quarters
Image: 123RF/XTOCKIMAGES
As predicted, real GDP in the second quarter of 2025 showed modest growth, increasing by 0.8% after an increase of 0.1% in the first quarter of 2025, according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).
The latest statistical release on quarterly GDP by Stats SA, released on Tuesday, found expenditure on real GDP increased by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2025 after an increase of 0.2% in the first quarter of the year.
“Eight industries recorded positive growth between the first and the second quarters of 2025. The manufacturing industry was the largest positive contributor, increasing by 1.8% and contributing 0.2 of a percentage point to the positive GDP growth.
“The trade industry increased by 1.7%, contributing 0.2 of a percentage point. The mining industry increased by 3.7%, contributing 0.2 of a percentage point. The transport industry was the largest negative contributor, decreasing by 0.8% and contributing -0.1 of a percentage point.”
The statistical release showed household final consumption expenditure increased by 0.8%, contributing 0.6 of a percentage point to the total growth. Government final consumption expenditure increased by 0.7%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point.
“Gross fixed capital formation decreased by 1.4%, contributing -0.2 of a percentage point. Changes in inventories in the second quarter of 2025 contributed 0.5 of a percentage point. Net exports contributed -0.3 of a percentage point after decreases of 3.2% and 2.1% in exports and imports, respectively.”
Stats SA said agriculture, forestry, and fishing increased by 2.5% in the second quarter of 2025, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point to GDP growth, due to increased economic activities reported in horticulture and animal products.
The mining and quarrying industry increased by 3.7%, contributing 0.2 of a percentage point, with the largest positive contributors being platinum group metals, gold and chromium ore.
The release said final consumption expenditure by general government increased by 0.7%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point to total growth, mainly driven by increases in purchases of goods and services and compensation of employees.
“Gross fixed capital formation decreased by 1.4%, contributing -0.2 of a percentage point to total growth. The main contributors to the decrease were other assets, transport equipment and non-residential buildings.”
