FirstRand posts 10% rise in earnings

11 September 2025 - 11:00 By Nqobile Dludla
FirstRand Bank group CEO Mary Vilakazi at the company's head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Financial services group FirstRand on Thursday posted a 10% rise in full-year earnings, enabling it to absorb the impact of a R2.7bn pretax accounting provision linked to a UK court ruling on motor finance claims.

Its normalised earnings rose to R41.8bn in the year ended June 30, from R37.9bn a year earlier, the bank said.

FirstRand, which also operates across certain markets in Sub-Saharan Africa and the UK, declared a final dividend of 247c per share.

