Financial services group FirstRand on Thursday posted a 10% rise in full-year earnings, enabling it to absorb the impact of a R2.7bn pretax accounting provision linked to a UK court ruling on motor finance claims.
Its normalised earnings rose to R41.8bn in the year ended June 30, from R37.9bn a year earlier, the bank said.
FirstRand, which also operates across certain markets in Sub-Saharan Africa and the UK, declared a final dividend of 247c per share.
Reuters
FirstRand posts 10% rise in earnings
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Reuters
