Business

Ford recalls latest Ranger models over faulty brakes

14 September 2025 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Ford Motor Company South Africa is recalling 5,676 Ford Ranger models in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Eswatini over faulty brakes, amid a series of global recalls over safety issues. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Financial watchdog enlists help of foreign regulators in probe into Letopa’s ... Business
  2. Time running out for SA’s idle smelters Business
  3. SA caught in debt trap by high borrowing costs — Moody’s Business
  4. Local online retail sales to exceed R130bn this year, study forecasts Business
  5. Ford recalls latest Ranger models over faulty brakes Business

Latest Videos

How Memphis is reacting to Trump's federal law enforcement deployment
Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford dies at 89 | Sky News coverage