Time running out for SA’s idle smelters

Despite vast chrome reserves, the country is losing ground to China due to years of government inaction

16 September 2025 - 11:40
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor

South Africa’s ability to beneficiate chrome ore into ferrochrome — an indispensable metal in the production of stainless steel — has all but come to a halt, costing the fiscus billions in lost revenue along with thousands of jobs...

