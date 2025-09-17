Business

Softening food and fuel prices ease CPI

17 September 2025 - 12:30
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
Some staples are cheaper than a year ago. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Thanks to softer food and fuel prices, Stats SA announced on Wednesday that annual consumer price inflation (CPI) decreased to 3.3% in August.

The main contributors to the 3.3% inflation rate were housing and utilities, which accounted for 4.3% and contributed 1.0 percentage point. Food and non-alcoholic beverages were at 5.2% and contributed 0.9 percentage points.

In Wednesday’s statistical release statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said: “Annual consumer price inflation was 3.3% in August, down from 3.5% in July. The CPI decreased by 0.1% month-on-month in August.”

Stats SA chief director of price statistics Patrick Kelly said food and non-alcoholic beverages were one of four of the 13 categories that declined in August.

“These are food and non-alcoholic beverages, household furnishings and maintenance, transport and information and communication.”

He said annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 5.2%, down from 5.7% the previous month.

