“Within this, several categories eased, including cereals, seafood, dairy products, fruit and nuts and vegetables. Prices for cereal products fell from 2.1% in July to 1.5% in August. Some staples are cheaper than a year ago.
“Hot cereals are down 7.8% while white rice is down 7.2%. Bread and pasta prices are mostly flat. White bread prices haven’t changed over the past year and brown bread edged up just 0.4% and macaroni by 0.5%.”
Conversely, Kelly said, annual increases were noted in some food categories. Samp rose sharply by 14.8%, maize meal by 8.2% over the year, mincemeat up 27.2%, stewing beef rose by 32.3% and beef steak rose by 28.6%.
“That said, the monthly changes in August were far smaller, the lowest since April, with beef steak prices dropping 1.2% from July, beef mince rising by 0.2% and stewing beef up by 0.6% over the month.
“This slowdown comes after factory gate prices for beef carcasses fell almost 8% in July. By contrast, prices for milk, other dairy products and eggs declined by 1.1%, the lowest change since March 2011.”
He said fuel inflation remained in negative territory at -5.7%, slightly lower than the negative -5.5% recorded in July. However, diesel rose 2.5% between July and August.
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is set to announce the monetary policy committee's decision on the latest repo rate on Thursday.
Softening food and fuel prices ease CPI
Image: Alaister Russell
Thanks to softer food and fuel prices, Stats SA announced on Wednesday that annual consumer price inflation (CPI) decreased to 3.3% in August.
The main contributors to the 3.3% inflation rate were housing and utilities, which accounted for 4.3% and contributed 1.0 percentage point. Food and non-alcoholic beverages were at 5.2% and contributed 0.9 percentage points.
In Wednesday’s statistical release statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said: “Annual consumer price inflation was 3.3% in August, down from 3.5% in July. The CPI decreased by 0.1% month-on-month in August.”
Stats SA chief director of price statistics Patrick Kelly said food and non-alcoholic beverages were one of four of the 13 categories that declined in August.
“These are food and non-alcoholic beverages, household furnishings and maintenance, transport and information and communication.”
He said annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 5.2%, down from 5.7% the previous month.
SA caught in debt trap by high borrowing costs — Moody’s
