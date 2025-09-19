Business

Transnet agrees port equipment deal with Liebherr

Parties also agreed on 20-year asset management programme

19 September 2025 - 07:06 By Nelson Banya
Transnet has been struggling to provide adequate services due to under-investment. Its port operations have been hobbled by equipment shortages, often leading to lengthy backlogs that have impacted retailers and exporters.
Image: REUTERS/ SHIRAAZ MOHAMED / File photo

Logistics company Transnet on Thursday said it has agreed a 10-year partnership deal with German equipment maker Liebherr for the supply of cranes as it seeks to upgrade and modernise its port operations.

The two parties have also agreed on a 20-year asset management programme which will see Liebherr provide equipment maintenance, repairs and spares, Transnet said.

“The strategic collaboration empowers us to significantly boost operational efficiency, streamline port logistics and reduce long-term operational costs,” said Transnet Port Terminals CEO Jabu Mdaki.

Transnet said it had placed substantial orders for Liebherr equipment, including four ship-to-shore cranes for the Durban port. It has also ordered 48 rubber-tyred gantry cranes for the Durban and Cape Town terminals.

