Make a dalgona, it's cool, cold and tastes like a million dollars

The secret to this upside down cappuccino is it's made with instant coffee

19 April 2020 - 00:03 By hilary biller
Hilary Biller Columnist
Dalgona coffee.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

The upside down cappuccino has social media in a froth. Served hot or cold, it's made by spooning a coffee “mousse” over milk and is seriously delicious.

Add a tot of your fave coffee liqueur and you have an adult milkshake. No-one need know it's made with instant coffee — it's what allows the mixture to whip up into a beautiful caramel colour froth.

Said to have its origins in India, Pakistan and Macau, it has been nicknamed “dalgona coffee” because of the similarity of the caramel colour “mousse” to a South Korean confection of the same name.

Makes: 4

Ingredients:

60ml (4 tbsp) instant coffee powder

60ml (4 tbsp) sugar

60ml (4 tbsp) boiling water

Cold milk, amount will depend on the size of the glasses

Coffee liqueur

Ice, optional

Method:

  1. In a bowl, combine the coffee powder, sugar and boiling water. Using a stick blender with whisk attachment or electric whisk, beat until it becomes foamy, trebled in volume and is a caramel colour.
  2. Pour over milk to fill ⅔ of the four glasses. Add a couple of tots of coffee liqueur.
  3. Spoon the coffee mousse over the milk to fill the glass. Top with ice (optional) and serve.

