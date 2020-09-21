Is it really a thing? Or a fad? Beware the ‘con’ in MetCon

Like all things exercise and fitness, a blind one-size-fits-all approach can be counterproductive, even harmful

A great tactic of fitness entrepreneurs is their ability to take something that has been practised for decades, rename and repackage it, and sell it at a premium.



It’s not unlike watching teenagers walk through Fourways Mall dressed exactly how we were a generation ago, with a little modern twist. Brand gurus cleverly repurpose the old and sell it to willing consumers as the new...