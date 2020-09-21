Lifestyle

Is it really a thing? Or a fad? Beware the ‘con’ in MetCon

Like all things exercise and fitness, a blind one-size-fits-all approach can be counterproductive, even harmful

21 September 2020 - 11:40 By Devlin Brown

A great tactic of fitness entrepreneurs is their ability to take something that has been practised for decades, rename and repackage it, and sell it at a premium.

It’s not unlike watching teenagers walk through Fourways Mall dressed exactly how we were a generation ago, with a little modern twist. Brand gurus cleverly repurpose the old and sell it to willing consumers as the new...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. They wrote it this week: How did the Bond girl really break her arm? Lifestyle
  2. Smooth operators: the best new features coming with Apple iOS 14 Lifestyle
  3. Is it really a thing? Or a fad? Beware the ‘con’ in MetCon Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Novak Djokovic SMASHES Racket in Rome
Cellular Immunity - Adaptive Immunity part 1, Animation
X