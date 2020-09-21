Pick the right prints and you could lead a charming life

Prints are seen as a poor man’s entry into the art market, but if you come by the real deal you could make a fortune

Sir James Dyson, Britain’s richest man, has announced plans to open a gallery next year on his estate at Dodington Park in the Cotswolds to show art from his collection. I was expecting to be impressed, but one of the works mentioned — American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein’s comic strip-style Crying Girl from 1963 — made me gulp.



If that were a painting (it was described simply as “a pioneering work”) it would be worth $100m (about R1,68bn) and definitely worth travelling to gawp at. But when I looked it up, I discovered there were no Lichtenstein paintings of that description, only a printed lithograph...