Silver lining for silver screen, but theatres, concerts still seeing red

Cinemas are open for business, but some theatres remain closed and big concerts are a long way off

Bigger crowds and a later curfew with the easing of lockdown restrictions have given the arts and entertainment industry a glimmer of hope.



Chantelle Burrows, of Nu Metro, said capacity limits and the 10pm curfew had had a direct impact on those wanting the silver-screen experience...