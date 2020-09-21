Lifestyle

Silver lining for silver screen, but theatres, concerts still seeing red

Cinemas are open for business, but some theatres remain closed and big concerts are a long way off

Jeff Wicks Senior reporter
21 September 2020 - 21:35

Bigger crowds and a later curfew with the easing of lockdown restrictions have given the arts and entertainment industry a glimmer of hope.

Chantelle Burrows, of Nu Metro, said capacity limits and the 10pm curfew had had a direct impact on those wanting the silver-screen experience...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Silver lining for silver screen, but theatres, concerts still seeing red Lifestyle
  2. Pick the right prints and you could lead a charming life Lifestyle
  3. Will art fairs and galleries cede power to the social-media artist? Lifestyle
  4. African films to stream now if you’re looking for cinematic wizardry Lifestyle
  5. How the drugged-up, cut-up ‘pope’ of rock transformed music Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...
X