Smooth operators: the best new features coming with Apple iOS 14

A host of features are designed to improve messaging and make apps easier to access

Apple has released its new iOS operating system, and the software includes a host of new features including home-screen widgets and updates to the messages feature.



At the company’s 2020 Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which was held remotely owing to Covid-19, executives announced a series of updates to the software, as well as changes to the iPad and Apple Watch operating systems...