A class to get the master gin-maker in you blossoming
While you won’t leave an expert, the Indaba Gin School promises to inspire the distiller in you
22 September 2020 - 19:11
I’ve long considered myself a gin lover. That said, I — like so many people I know — have a newfound appreciation for the juniper-infused spirit after months of anguished separation.
What I did have as a measure of comfort during those long weeks of prohibition was a bottle of my own handcrafted gin: a lovely one loaded with pungent, spicy notes, without being overbearing. I called it “Crown Gin”, having distilled it for my crown birthday last year at the Indaba Gin School...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.