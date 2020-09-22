A class to get the master gin-maker in you blossoming

While you won’t leave an expert, the Indaba Gin School promises to inspire the distiller in you

I’ve long considered myself a gin lover. That said, I — like so many people I know — have a newfound appreciation for the juniper-infused spirit after months of anguished separation.



What I did have as a measure of comfort during those long weeks of prohibition was a bottle of my own handcrafted gin: a lovely one loaded with pungent, spicy notes, without being overbearing. I called it “Crown Gin”, having distilled it for my crown birthday last year at the Indaba Gin School...