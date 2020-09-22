A mini guide: go west coast, life is peaceful there

Whitewashed walls and turquoise seas. A sea breeze brings the scent of fresh line fish grilling over glowing coals. The cork pops on a bottle of white wine crafted from local vineyards.

Close your eyes and it’s easy to imagine yourself in the Greek isles. But on the Cape west coast, there are no long-haul flights to contend with, nor pine-tinged retsina to feign a taste for. Rather, the same sense of laidback living against a backdrop of stark seaside beauty. And all this just a few hours north of the Mother City.

West Coast National Park: Holidays afloat

Looking for a little social distance? Run away to sea in the West Coast National Park.

Moored just offshore of Kraalbaai, four luxury houseboats bob quietly on the calm waters of the Langebaan lagoon. Here the tides racing across sandy sea floors deliver captivating hues of blue, and the wildflowers on dry land make the park a tourist magnet come springtime. In summer, these shallow waters are warm enough to swim in, while the steady southeasters have made the lagoon an ideal escape for kitesurfers.