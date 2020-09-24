As we drown in the digital deluge, the arts keep throwing life jackets

Just when we tire of screen monotony, up pop Nandi Bushell and Golda Schultz to make sure you’re not alone

Like many people, I’ve been living a largely digital life for the past six months. The hermit-introvert side of me has been happy enough. But let’s be honest: a virtual experience of the world is dissatisfying most of the time, and for the rest it’s downright depressing.



As an arts enthusiast, I’ve learnt to adjust my expectations. There have been moments of invigoration, poignance, delight, but the medium and the interface always being the same, no matter how brilliant the artist in question, the art encounter has tended to be a bit ... samey...