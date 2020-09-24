From origin stories to anti-heroes, here’s the weekend’s stream of consciousness

Here are five shows to keep you entertained for the next few days

Ratched — Netflix



Ryan Murphy gives his particular high camp, melodramatic twist to the origin story of one of cinema’s most memorable villains — One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’s Nurse Ratched. Played with unreliability and misdirection by Sarah Paulson, Mildred Ratched is here presented as a postwar working woman with a dark past who must manipulate her way up the ladder of the administration of a North California insane asylum to save the only real relationship in her troubled life. It’s visually lush, full of Hitchcockian trickery and completely over the top, but there’s plenty of style and surface madness to distract from the show’s sometimes frustratingly pedestrian and silly plotting...