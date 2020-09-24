Many hands make fashion work for Sindiso Khumalo at Milan Fashion Week

The SA designer lets us in on her first solo show at the spring/summer 2021 showcase

Sustainability, innovation and impeccable textiles are intricately woven in the collections designed by Sindiso Khumalo, and her signature style was the one to watch at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.



Khumalo, who’s no stranger to the European fashion market, was one of the LVMH prize finalists who shared the winnings in 2020. After being approached by the president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, Khumalo sought to put together a collection that would encapsulate some of the many pertinent issues, including poverty alleviation, that affect fellow South Africans. Another main focus for the collection was revolutionary abolitionist, Harriet Tubman...