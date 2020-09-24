Lifestyle

Many hands make fashion work for Sindiso Khumalo at Milan Fashion Week

The SA designer lets us in on her first solo show at the spring/summer 2021 showcase

24 September 2020 - 19:13 By Thango Ntwasa

Sustainability, innovation and impeccable textiles are intricately woven in the collections designed by Sindiso Khumalo, and her signature style was the one to watch at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

Khumalo, who’s no stranger to the European fashion market, was one of the LVMH prize finalists who shared the winnings in 2020. After being approached by the president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, Khumalo sought to put together a collection that would encapsulate some of the many pertinent issues, including poverty alleviation, that affect fellow South Africans. Another main focus for the collection was revolutionary abolitionist, Harriet Tubman...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. There’s nothing salacious or cute about Netflix’s divisive ‘Cuties’ – it’s ... Lifestyle
  2. From origin stories to anti-heroes, here’s the weekend’s stream of consciousness Lifestyle
  3. As we drown in the digital deluge, the arts keep throwing life jackets Lifestyle
  4. Many hands make fashion work for Sindiso Khumalo at Milan Fashion Week Lifestyle
  5. A class to get the master gin-maker in you blossoming Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. PJs and avant garde gowns: Best and worst dressed at the 2020 Emmys The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Designers need to take the power of retail into their own hands: Thebe Magugu The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | Hair artist Nikiwe Dlova talks black joy & hair in viral Instagram ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
X