Should you dive into cryotherapy, or just stay tucked up in bed?

It might be a case of if it makes you happy and motivated, do it safely and responsibly

If you’re intrigued by hyperventilating until you become lightheaded and tingle in places you didn’t know could tingle, why not? Wim Hof’s method enabled him to swim more than 50m under an ice shelf in the Arctic, so before we judge, let’s just breathe.



Hof, or The Iceman, is a freak of nature. Or is he? He claims that the method behind his madness is not pseudoscience and he has spent much energy trying to build credibility with scientific studies. He includes reference to these on his website...