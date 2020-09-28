Here’s the next best thing to a trip on the International Space Station

The International Space Station, or ISS, is the largest spacecraft ever constructed. A residential laboratory orbiting Earth at 20 times the speed of sound, it has the span of a football pitch, though the inhabitable part is closer in scale to a large suburban house. Since its 1998 launch, more than 3,600 researchers from 106 countries have conducted investigations on board, though many have done so only remotely. A mere 240 humans have set foot inside.

So what’s it like to be on board, floating weightless, while gazing through the windows at the infinite beyond? For those of us who cannot afford the $55m (R918m) trip to the ISS advertised this year by Axiom Space, a new book, Interior Space, offers the next best thing. In pristine, pin-sharp photography it pictures life on the ISS among the cables, storage pouches, stuffed animals and a sign that reads “Speed limit: 17,000 mph”.