Lifestyle

Here’s the next best thing to a trip on the International Space Station

A new book of photographs offers a rare glimpse into life aboard the vessel

28 September 2020 - 19:22 By Lucy Davies
Columbus, Node 2 and Japanese Experiment Modules on the ISS,
LOOKING OUT Columbus, Node 2 and Japanese Experiment Modules on the ISS,
Image: Paolo Nespoli & Roland Miller, courtesy NASA/ASI

The International Space Station, or ISS, is the largest spacecraft ever constructed. A residential laboratory orbiting Earth at 20 times the speed of sound, it has the span of a football pitch, though the inhabitable part is closer in scale to a large suburban house. Since its 1998 launch, more than 3,600 researchers from 106 countries have conducted investigations on board, though many have done so only remotely. A mere 240 humans have set foot inside.

So what’s it like to be on board, floating weightless, while gazing through the windows at the infinite beyond? For those of us who cannot afford the $55m (R918m) trip to the ISS advertised this year by Axiom Space, a new book, Interior Space, offers the next best thing. In pristine, pin-sharp photography it pictures life on the ISS among the cables, storage pouches, stuffed animals and a sign that reads “Speed limit: 17,000 mph”.

Longitudinal View, from ISS Forward to ISS Aft, US Laboratory – Destiny, International Space Station – ISS, Low Earth Orbit, Space.
TUBES AND CABLES Longitudinal View, from ISS Forward to ISS Aft, US Laboratory – Destiny, International Space Station – ISS, Low Earth Orbit, Space.
Image: Roland Miller and Paolo Nespoli

The book is a collaboration between two photographers: one on the ground (Roland Miller), the other on the ISS (Paolo Nespoli). They worked on the pictures over five months, Miller plotting set-ups from images of the interior released by Google Street View, Nespoli wrestling with zero gravity and his messy, photobombing co-workers to e-mail a version of Miller’s idea back to Earth. A single image could take him an hour.

In eight years, the ISS will be decommissioned. “My hope is that this project leaves a unique record of what it looks and feels like,” Nespoli says. “It’s a perfect documentation of what we are: thoughtful beings, humans.” 

Interior space.
THE WORLD AT LARGE Interior space.
Image: Supplied

– © Telegraph Media Group (2020)

Most read

  1. ‘This Mournable Body’: a scorching chronicle of mental and societal collapse Lifestyle
  2. Teens, take a leaf out of this book and realise those dreams Lifestyle
  3. Here’s the next best thing to a trip on the International Space Station Lifestyle
  4. Should you dive into cryotherapy, or just stay tucked up in bed? Lifestyle
  5. Five black stars who took top beauty honours at the Emmys Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...

Related articles

  1. Should you dive into cryotherapy, or just stay tucked up in bed? Lifestyle
  2. The show on the road: five homegrown SA heroes who became famous Lifestyle
  3. A class to get the master gin-maker in you blossoming Lifestyle
  4. A mini guide: go west coast, life is peaceful there Lifestyle
  5. Pick the right prints and you could lead a charming life Lifestyle
X