Teens, take a leaf out of this book and realise those dreams

The author asked 150 youths for their questions about money, then answered them in this entertaining offering

I grew up in a family where you could talk about anything around the dinner table. Sex, politics, religion, bowel movements — all were merrily and respectfully discussed. There was one big exception: money. It was the last taboo, the one thing my family never talked about.



School didn’t help either. School was insistent I learnt about the themes in Twelfth Night and how to calculate the angles of a parallelogram, but never managed to squeeze in a single lesson on how taxes work or what the heck a credit score is, or the basics of the stock market...