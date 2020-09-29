Glass of sunshine: why we’re loving chenin blanc – wine of the season

Discover one of SA’s best-kept wine secrets, and the valley that’s putting it on the map

Chenin blanc is certainly not a newcomer on the wine scene; it’s one of our country’s most popular, most widely planted and most consumed wines. Ironically, it’s one of the most underrated ones too.



How so? Thanks to the grape’s high yields and incredible versatility, its quality can vary greatly — with many a wine drinker consequently thinking of chenin as a “cheap and cheerful” kind of wine...