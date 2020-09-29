Lifestyle

Top Cape chef tapas into a new reality and unlocks fresh ideas

It’s a whole new game for the restaurant industry, says Liam Tomlin, who, during lockdown, wrote a new cookbook

29 September 2020 - 20:08 By Hilary Biiller

Chef-restaurateur Liam Tomlin oversees five Cape restaurants. During the worst of lockdown, this feisty Irishman stood up for SA’s embattled restaurant industry and has also found time to collaborate on a recipe book, titled Tapas, which showcases his team and the food he fiercely loves.

He tells us more:..

