Berdoues mixes and matches little bursts of summer

Try new scents for the new season

Thankfully, perfume brand Berdoues wasted no time in thinking of a way to curb our verboten cross-border holiday wanderlust with its new Mix & Match Summer collection. It features two fragrance duos that can be worn as individual scents or layered together.



Try the citrus-laced basil scent of Corsica’s Calvi Beach mixed with the aromatic woodiness of Venice Beach, or match up the fruity, coconut scent of Sunrise Beach, Thailand, with the vanilla zestiness of Australia’s Bondi Beach...