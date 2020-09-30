Berdoues mixes and matches little bursts of summer
Try new scents for the new season
30 September 2020 - 19:24
Thankfully, perfume brand Berdoues wasted no time in thinking of a way to curb our verboten cross-border holiday wanderlust with its new Mix & Match Summer collection. It features two fragrance duos that can be worn as individual scents or layered together.
Try the citrus-laced basil scent of Corsica’s Calvi Beach mixed with the aromatic woodiness of Venice Beach, or match up the fruity, coconut scent of Sunrise Beach, Thailand, with the vanilla zestiness of Australia’s Bondi Beach...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.