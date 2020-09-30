Lifestyle

Bespook design: Thebe Magugu invokes apartheid spies at Paris Fashion Week

The trailblazer takes his cue from SA’s storied past. Here’s the lowdown on Counter Intelligence

30 September 2020 - 19:18 By Sunday Times DAILY

As one of the leading designers in the SA fashion industry, Thebe Magugu has earned a reputation for being the foremost trailblazer when it comes to capturing the essence of local fashion.

This was no exception at his spring/summer 2021 Paris Fashion Week show, which was shown on YouTube. Titled Counter Intelligence, the fashion film was directed by noted fashion photographer Kristin Lee Moolman and styled by fashion editor at large from ID magazine, Ibrahim Kamara. It followed a group of female spies in the latest Magugu threads...

