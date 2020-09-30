Princess Diana’s personal trainer still keeps women riveted and in shape

Former Durbanite Jenni Rivett is virtually helping women worldwide to achieve their fitness goals

Personal trainer to the celebrity brigade Jenni Rivett still employs some of the exercise methods she used to keep Princess Diana in tip-top shape.



Rivett, a former Durbanite who spends nine months of the year in England’s Cotswolds, has women around the world hooked on her Zoom exercise regime, Train Like a Woman, including local celebrities such as singer and television personality Patricia Lewis and a few famous international faces...