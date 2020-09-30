Princess Diana’s personal trainer still keeps women riveted and in shape
Former Durbanite Jenni Rivett is virtually helping women worldwide to achieve their fitness goals
30 September 2020 - 19:19
Personal trainer to the celebrity brigade Jenni Rivett still employs some of the exercise methods she used to keep Princess Diana in tip-top shape.
Rivett, a former Durbanite who spends nine months of the year in England’s Cotswolds, has women around the world hooked on her Zoom exercise regime, Train Like a Woman, including local celebrities such as singer and television personality Patricia Lewis and a few famous international faces...
