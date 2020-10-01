HBO flix the competition aside at Emmys

Content on Showmax bags a whopping 34 awards, thanks to ‘Watchmen’, ‘Succession’ and ‘Bad Education’

HBO’s Watchmen was the big winner at the 2020 Emmy Awards, taking home 11 awards, including Best Limited Series, followed by Best Comedy winner Schitt' s Creek with nine and Best Drama winner Succession and The Mandalorian, both with seven.



HBO was the biggest winner, taking home 30 awards to Netflix’s 21. Content currently available on Showmax took home a whopping 34 awards, including Best Limited Series (Watchmen), Best Drama (Succession), Best TV Movie (Bad Education), Best Animation (Rick & Morty) and Best Children’s Programme (We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest), with more to come soon. Winners on Showmax include:..