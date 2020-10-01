Lifestyle

If only the once-mighty Hollywood could turn back time

The industry’s decline appears to be a cultural phenomenon, but it might turn out to be a geopolitical one too

01 October 2020 - 19:21 By Janan Ganesh

The District of Columbia’s cinemas being closed, I steal into Virginia to savour Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. What transpires on the great Imax canvas is a lesson in the modern potential of this art form. With deft auteurship and the latest technology, it is now possible to make out one in seven — sometimes as many as one in four — words of dialogue. “Ehhnnxsbdeqr pasjudhghdhnd egefed inversion hdgdebhdud,” says Robert Pattinson’s character, and who would gainsay him?

The film on which Hollywood has staked its postvirus future has flaws beyond the modishly subaquatic sound. Its central theme — reverse-time — is about a tenth as interesting as Nolan wills it to be. As for the baroque twists, confusion is fine as long as audiences believe there is a core idea that is worth trying to fathom. As much as any prog-rock album, though, Tenet is a case of too much elaboration in pursuit of too weak a concept...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. If only the once-mighty Hollywood could turn back time Lifestyle
  2. HBO flix the competition aside at Emmys Lifestyle
  3. Your viewing dilemma sorted! Five things to watch this weekend Lifestyle
  4. Berdoues mixes and matches little bursts of summer Lifestyle
  5. Princess Diana’s personal trainer still keeps women riveted and in shape Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...

Related articles

  1. Who will save Hollywood from its superheroes? World
  2. No time to mess about: why Tom Hardy would be a terrible choice for 007 Opinion & Analysis
  3. Robert Pattinson, Giuliana Rancic: Celebs, politicians diagnosed with Covid-19 Lifestyle
  4. African films to stream now if you’re looking for cinematic wizardry Lifestyle
  5. Appreciating Chadwick Boseman's true place in pop culture Lifestyle
X