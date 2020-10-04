Lifestyle

Who’s the bus: Volkswagen Transporter gets a midlife makeover

Sporting a facelift and new technology, the T6.1 range will go on local sale from January 2021

04 October 2020 - 17:19 By Denis Droppa

Volkswagen’s venerable Transporter (T-Series) – better known in SA as the Volksiebus – is 70 years old this year, and the original “flower power” kombis today command huge prices among classic-car investors.

In 2015 the sixth generation (T6) Transporter range was launched by VW Commercial Vehicles and now it’s undergone a midlife facelift and technology tweaks. Called the T6.1, and due to go on local sale from January, the upgraded range comprises the Pick Up (Single and Double cab), Panel Van, Crew Bus, Kombi, Caravelle and California. ..

