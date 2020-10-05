Apartheid activist Peter Hain’s plod through history disappoints
Linking the fate of rhino to the state’s demise, it’s driven by a fascination with the repugnancy of humans
05 October 2020 - 19:26
SA-raised Peter Hain was a leading anti-apartheid campaigner in London in the 1970s. His effectiveness was such that in 1972 he received a letter bomb from the apartheid security forces.
Older readers may recall him leading vehement opposition to tours by SA’s sports teams. Photographs show his fixated expression of protest outside the SA embassy on Trafalgar Square...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.