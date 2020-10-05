Apartheid activist Peter Hain’s plod through history disappoints

Linking the fate of rhino to the state’s demise, it’s driven by a fascination with the repugnancy of humans

SA-raised Peter Hain was a leading anti-apartheid campaigner in London in the 1970s. His effectiveness was such that in 1972 he received a letter bomb from the apartheid security forces.



Older readers may recall him leading vehement opposition to tours by SA’s sports teams. Photographs show his fixated expression of protest outside the SA embassy on Trafalgar Square...