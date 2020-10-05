Reaching into the lives of Jim Grant and Lee Child, and what it takes to be the writer

Heather Martin’s biography portrays the author as an everyman hero. It’s a cracking, if suspect, tale

Jack Reacher appeals to the Walter Mitty in us all. He’s the type of hero who stars in every schoolboy’s daydreams: a cartoonishly muscular soldier-turned-sleuth who beats up the bad guys, gets the girl and cracks the case with almost insolent ease.



The grown-up reader, however, envies something else: his freedom. Reacher lives a life utterly devoid of responsibility. No boss, no mortgage, no bills, no family — no ties or burdens of any kind. Instead he spends his days roaming America, heading wherever the mood takes him and effortlessly dispatching every thug, crook and cartel foolish enough to get in his way. His fans are more than just readers. We’re voyeurs. We know we could never live a life such as Reacher’s. But we love to watch, from a safe distance, as he lives it on our behalf...