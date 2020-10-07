Space of waste: Jaguar turns junk into eco-chic interiors
Using recycled materials - including from farms and the ocean - the company is slashing carbon emissions
07 October 2020 - 19:40
Jaguar Land Rover is looking to a new source for creating its luxury vehicle interiors: the oceans and landfill waste sites.
The British carmaker’s future models will feature floor mats and trims made from Earth-friendly Econyl fibre. Created by Aquafil, Econyl is fashioned from recycled industrial plastic, fabric offcuts from clothing manufacturers, fishing nets from the farming industry and those abandoned in the ocean – known as “ghost nets”...
