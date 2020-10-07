Would you trust AI to be your personal stylist?

Fashion tech start-ups are mixing human stylists with AI to come up with suggestions for their customers

We all like to think we have style. Whether it’s a trademark hoodie or sharp suit, the way we dress is supposed to be a reflection of our personalities. With an explosion in online fashion retailers, however, finding the perfect outfit can prove to be a bewildering task.



But what if you left all of your sartorial decisions about which clothes to buy to a robot? Fashion algorithms can analyse millions of clothes online to find the items that exactly suit your body shape and sense of style...