When less is more and the Ghost is the machine

Here’s to rolling like the rich and famous in super luxury, to which nothing in the automotive industry comes close

It’s not that long ago that Rolls-Royce was what you could call a Phantom company. Under the stewardship of BMW, it was only making the super-luxury seventh Phantom, which lasted for 14 years, a model life cycle that is almost unheard of in the automotive industry.



Since then, the famous British marque has produced the Wraith, the Dawn and its first SUV, the Cullinan. Along the way it also produced an entry-level model, though calling the Ghost entry-level is somewhat crass and, let’s face it, for many of us it was still beyond the budget that would grant us entry into the exclusive Rolls-Royce owners club...